Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.19% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 154,502 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,448,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,699,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,329,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

