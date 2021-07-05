Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $267.45 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00923291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.96 or 0.08215500 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

