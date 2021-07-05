OctoFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $583,244.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $583,244.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.90 or 0.00032011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

