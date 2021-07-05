Offshift 1-Day Volume Reaches $54,271.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002677 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $54,271.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,048.02 or 1.00069877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007895 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

