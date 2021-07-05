Oikos Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $755,911.30 and $5,700.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00166634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,777.22 or 1.00438137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

