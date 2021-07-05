OIN Finance (OIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,121.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $210,121.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00815241 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,686,803 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.