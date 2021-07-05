OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $615.50 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00030474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $615.50 million and approximately $222.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.94 or 0.08005840 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

