Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Okta worth $45,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Okta by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,525,000 after buying an additional 98,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $242.56. 973,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,244. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

