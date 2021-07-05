Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock remained flat at $$258.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 490,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

