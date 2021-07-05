OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $4.46 on Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00013070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $625.33 million and $240.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00177944 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.