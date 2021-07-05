Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Omni has a market cap of $2.35 million and $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00012250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00409744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,233 coins and its circulating supply is 562,917 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.