Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.