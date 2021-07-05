Omnitude (ECOM) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $338,593.23 and $342,658.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00917300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.78 or 0.08238724 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

