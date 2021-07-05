OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMVKY opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.