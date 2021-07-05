OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ONCS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,621. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.