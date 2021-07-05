ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ONE Gas by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 74,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

