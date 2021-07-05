Ontology Gas (ONG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.62 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $205.96 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,527,078 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

