Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $49.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. Open Lending reported sales of $22.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $214.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.70 on Monday. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $46,645,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

