Open Predict Token Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $610,986.98 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00809190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.07 or 0.08032088 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars.

