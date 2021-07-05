Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $1.78 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00005210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $68.96 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

