Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.