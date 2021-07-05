Oppenheimer Weighs in on Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SPRO stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

