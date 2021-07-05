OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $188,259.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $188,259.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 22% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,175.28 or 1.00089201 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

