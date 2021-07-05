OracleChain (OCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,301.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $359,962.85 and approximately $37,301.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.