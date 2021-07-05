OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post sales of $56.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.28 million and the highest is $58.62 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $271.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $315.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.03 million, with estimates ranging from $246.97 million to $364.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OSUR opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $734.71 million, a PE ratio of -145.84 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

