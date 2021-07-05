Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.24

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $768,326.34 and $23.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.66 or 1.00067395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00040302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.01460465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00407634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00395882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006010 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

