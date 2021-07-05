Orbs Price Up 31% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $176.69 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

