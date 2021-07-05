Orchid (OXT) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $177.76 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.00789074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.15 or 0.07926887 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,024,117 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

