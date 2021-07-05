O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $581.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $582.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

