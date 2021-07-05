OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

Several research firms have commented on OGI. ATB Capital dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.