Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

