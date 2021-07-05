Origin Dollar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,747.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.88 million and $76,747.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00164932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.07 or 0.99686922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.