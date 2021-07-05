Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $200.41 million and $42.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00813858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040554 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,465,374 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

