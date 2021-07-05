OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $896,024.00

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $98.56 million and $896,024.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,907,910 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

