Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEC opened at $19.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

