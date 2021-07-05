OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSIS opened at $100.24 on Monday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

