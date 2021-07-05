OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €53.05 ($62.41) and last traded at €53.25 ($62.65). Approximately 2,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.30 ($62.71).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

