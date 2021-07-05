PAC Protocol Price Hits $0.0071 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $97.92 million and approximately $110,387.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009273 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,747,918,699 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

