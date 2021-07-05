Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Boosted by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences makes up approximately 4.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.03% of Pacira BioSciences worth $31,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,692. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.28. 249,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

