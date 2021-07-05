Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches Market Cap of $9.31 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.25 or 0.00053726 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

