Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 611,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,431,131 shares of company stock worth $31,962,673. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

