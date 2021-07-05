Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $1.36

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $526,705.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

