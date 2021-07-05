Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $260,919.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063725 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,290,486 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

