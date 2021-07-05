Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $27.24 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

