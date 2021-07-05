ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $698.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,011.13 or 1.00109518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007885 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

