Particl Market Cap Achieves $13.25 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $6,929.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00430535 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,834,153 coins and its circulating supply is 9,809,837 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

