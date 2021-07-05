Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 661.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGPHF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Partners Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF traded down $19.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,546.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.57. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.