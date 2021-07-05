Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PAX has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $888.55 million and a PE ratio of 33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

