Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,275,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 16,018,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,973,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTTN remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,800,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,258,469. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Patten Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.