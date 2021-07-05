Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,275,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 16,018,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,973,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTTN remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,800,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,258,469. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Patten Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The company also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties.

