Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

